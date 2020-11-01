Global Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ground engaging tools (GETs) are high wear-resistant metal components that come in direct contact with the ground during construction and excavation activities. GET include bucket teeth, blades, and cutting edges that are mainly used in construction and mining machinery, such as loaders, excavators, dozers, and scrapers.

The rising number of smart cities will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global ground engaging tools (GET) market during the forecast period. Smart cities will offer improved solutions that can be implemented to mitigate the pressure caused by the increased urban population by setting up energy-efficient transportation systems. These measures will drive the construction of new and efficient road network systems, which in turn, will boost the demand for ground engaging tools.

The global Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market size is projected to reach US$ 666.3 million by 2026, from US$ 524.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.0%% during 2021-2026.

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Sandvik

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Breakdown Data by Type

Bucket Teeth

Blades

Cutting Edges

Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Breakdown Data by Application

Loaders

Excavators

Dozers

Scrapers

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ground Engaging Tools (GET) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

