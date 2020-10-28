Crisis Emergency And Incident Management Platforms Market Will Reach US$ 88 Bn By 2019-2029

Surpassing the revenues worth US$ 88 Bn in 2018, the global market value of crisis, emergency and incident management platforms will continue to see healthy growth over the forecast period (2019 – 2029). A new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR) projects that the market growth will be majorly accelerated by rapid penetration of next-generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT0 and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The report opines that compared to developing regions, the implementation of crisis, emergency and incident management platforms will remain high in countries such as China, India and South East countries.

Crisis, emergency and incident management platforms are widely used by governments to manage emergency situations by incident response system. While the increasing number of information security threats can disrupt enterprise business activities, potentially damaging information assets, they continue to signify the need for effective critical crisis, emergency and incident management solutions. This would be among the key factors driving the growth of global crisis, emergency and incident management platforms market. By the end of next decade, the crisis, emergency and incident management platforms market will witness robust growth.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14533

The rising demand for real-time updates, swift response to emergency issues and demand for a web-based emergency management software is impacting the demand for crisis, emergency and incident management platforms. Many organizations and enterprises have started implementing emergency response solutions in their premises, thereby influencing the growth of crisis, emergency and incident management platforms market. This PMR study reports that the demand from government and defense will increase at a striking CAGR of ~11% through 2029. Rising usage of social media to alert the public will have a significant impact on the demand for web-based emergency and incident management platforms market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Design and Integrations

The emergency operation center is a centralized control and command room where emergency response, support agencies, and public safety can plan, respond, and prepare to a wide variety of events. The Emergency operation center is operated by the OPHPR (office of public health preparedness and response).

For instance, in August 2019, the Everbridge, Inc. announced the acquisition of NC4, a leading global provider of threat intelligence solutions that empowers business, communities to assess information, manage, government organizations, and mitigate the impact of critical events.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/14533

What does the report on crisis, emergency and incident management platforms market cover?

Advent of technology, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks, and increase in natural calamities are responsible for witnessing a rapid growth of the crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms market. Moreover, in coming few years, increasing cyber-attacks in various countries and impact of global warming are expected to be key factors that shape the growth of the crisis, emergency and incident management platforms market.

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the electronics, semiconductor and ICT team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductor & ICT, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors and ICT industry.

Companies covered in Crisis Emergency And Incident Management Platforms Market Report

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solution Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Siemens AG

Iridium Communication Inc.

Guardly

Environmental System Research Institute, Inc.

Intergraph Corporation

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14533