Us Beauty Devices Market to Generate Heightened Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers in the Next Decade

The U.S. beauty devices market is witnessing significant growth due to rising in geriatric population, as these beauty devices help reverse skin aging. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of obesity resulting in cellulite accumulation and skin diseases, and harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation are also driving the market. However, there are various risks and complications associated with beauty devices such as bruising, swelling, and redness. Furthermore, the wide availability of easy-to-use beauty products inhibits the growth of the U.S. beauty devices market. The U.S. beauty devices market is anticipated to grow from USD 9,034.2 million in 2014 to USD 25,375.7 million by 2020 at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.
- L’Oréal Group.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
- Home Skinovations Ltd.
- PhotoMedex, Inc.
- TRIA Beauty, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Syneron Medical, Ltd.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Company.
- Other.
- Salon
- Spa
- At-home
- Others
- Hair removal devices
- Cleansing devices
- Acne devices
- Rejuvenation devices
- Intense pulsed light device
- Oxygen and steamer devices
- Hair growth devices
- Derma rollers
- Cellulite reduction devices
- Others
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
