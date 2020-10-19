Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Systems Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Semiconductor wafer manufacturing requires utmost quality standards to be followed and the production output needs to be free from contamination. Superior quality of wafer surface is a necessary requisite for easy and suitable fabrication of VLSI and ULSI circuits. Presence of unwanted particles or materials during the manufacturing process of semiconductor wafer, results in the degradation of product quality. The unwanted particles, materials, or contamination can be of caused due to presence of alkali metals, heavy metals, organic contamination, dopants, base, acid contamination, etc. These impurities are removed with the help of semiconductor wafer cleaning systems. The demand for semiconductor cleaning systems is closely related with electronics production which is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific region.

Semiconductor wafer cleaning systems, on the basis of technology are classified as cryogen aerosol based cleaning technology, vapor cleaning technology, local area cleaning technology, fine particle detection technology and supercritical fluid based cleaning technology. There are various steps involved in wafer cleaning process which are often identified as purposes such as pre diffusion clean, particulate removal clean, metallic ion removal, film removal, and post etch clean.

On the basis of type of equipment, the semiconductor wafer cleaning systems can be segmented into rotary wafer etching system and semi-automated or manual wet batch system. On the basis of end use the semiconductor wafer cleaning systems can be segmented into those being used for removal of particle contamination, metallic contamination, and chemical contamination.

On the basis of geography the semiconductor wafer cleaning systems market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America and Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for these systems owing to increasing semiconductor production and electronics industry output. Prominent countries in Asia Pacific to represent promising growth in semiconductor wafer manufacturing systems include China, South Korea and Taiwan. Some of the underlying demand driving factors include miniaturization of electronics devices, reducing thickness of circuit systems, increasing demand of portable consumer electronics devices and constantly improving quality standards of production. Reduction in size of microelectronic devices and introduction of advanced materials in semiconductor manufacturing has substantially increased the demand for wafer cleaning and thus semiconductor wafer cleaning systems.

Some of the trends identified in end use industry sectors such as increasing automation in industries / factories, increasing preference of customers towards aesthetics of electronics or consumer products, improving standards of product performance and increasing scale of defragmentation in electronics industry is driving electronics manufacturers to constantly evolve and generate quality output. Such initiatives are in turn expected to drive adoption of semiconductor wafer cleaning systems across the globe.

Utilization of semiconductor wafer cleaning systems at vital stage in electronics production leads to low bargaining power of electronics component manufacturer over the system suppliers. Some of the players in the market we identified includes, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited, Cleaning Technologies Group, Lam Research Corporation, Falcon Process Systems, LLC, MEI Wet Processing Systems and Services LLC, Modutek Corporation, and Akrion Systems LLC.

