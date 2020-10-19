Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Wireless Sensors Market

Wireless sensor networks comprises number of sensors and they are interlinked with each other to perform similar function. Wireless Sensor Networks play an important role in Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring Application to monitor, inform, and offer granular control of agriculture and environment situations in real-time. The integration of sensors with wireless technology helps in monitoring environmental characteristics such as barometric pressure, atmospheric humidity, underground water level, wind direction, rainfall, and wind speed, allowing end-users located remotely to manage this information.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing population, industrialization and innovative agricultural activities drive the Wireless sensor networks market. These networks help to monitor the changing environmental conditions due above factors. It also helps to manage air, water and soil pollution by providing valuable insights through sensor network. The Integration of wireless sensor networks and combined with big data processing and cloud computing offers opportunity to achieve easy-human-system interaction. High cost of the wireless technology and uncertainty over reliability of wireless systems are the biggest challenges faced by this market.

Segment Analysis

The Wireless Sensor Network for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring Application market is segmented on the basis of Type of Sensor, Wireless Technologies and Geography. The Wireless Sensor Network for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring Application market is segmented on the basis of type of sensor such as physical sensors (humidity sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, acoustic sensors, and so on), mechanical sensors (proximity sensors, position sensors, motion sensors, and so on), and chemical sensors (gas sensors, bio-sensors, and so on) The Wireless Sensor Network for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring Application market is segmented on the basis of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Wimax, Zigbee and Bluetooth. The Wireless Sensor Network for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring Application market also segmented on the basis of geography including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW).

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the wireless sensor for environmental and agriculture monitoring application market include American Sensor Technologies, Inc., (U.S.), Avir Sensors, (U.S.), YSI Incorporated, (U.S.), Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc., (U.S.), E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., (Canada), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Atmel Corporation, (U.S.).

