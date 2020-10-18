Europe Quad Play Services Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Europe Quad-Play Services Market: Introduction

Rapid advancements in the field of telecommunication and technology has led to the introduction of converged services, paving a new way for telecom service providers to attract and retain customers. Quad-play services has enabled telecom service providers to increase their customer base, by offering bundled services for broadband, fixed voice, mobile voice and data, and paid television. Therefore, quad-play services, or bundles services, combines television, telephone, mobile phone services with wireless technology services. Even though customers of key telecom service providers in Europe, are interested in quad-play services, they expect a significant discount to their bills. Service providers are increasing their investments in order to offer quad-play services, with an expectation to reduce churns and increase revenue.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12841

Europe Quad-Play Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

In today’s world, connectivity plays a vital role in everyone’s lives, and consumers willingly pay the price for that (television, mobile services, etc.). Moreover, penetration and adoption of new technologies is high in Europe. Quad-play services, succeeding triple-pay services and are offered as bundled services at attractive prices and discounts. Furthermore, many service providers enable customers to access content from any device, anywhere without any charges. These are some of the major factors driving the growth and adoption of quad-play services in Europe. Conventional quad-play services focus on residential consumers, but now many service providers are offering bundled services, such as internet conferencing, for enterprises as well. This factor is expected to contribute to the growth of quad-play services market in the near future. However, telecom service providers are focused on making profits, offering a generalized bundle of services that fails to meet every individual’s requirements. This is causing many subscribers in Europe to shift from quad-play services to stand-alone services. Moreover, in quad-play services, consumers don’t have the option of choosing service providers for different applications, as they have to subscribe to one service provider for mobile data and voice services, paid television services, fixed broadband services, etc. These are some factors expected to restrict the growth of quad-play market in Europe.

Europe Quad-Play Services Market: Segmentation

The segmentation for Europe quad-play services market can be done on the basis of type of service offered, type of bundle, and end users. On the basis of type of service offered, Europe quad-play services market can be segmented into broadband, television, mobile voice and data and fixed voice services. On the basis of type of bundle, the market can be segmented into fixed bundles and flexible bundles. The different types of end users for Europe quad-play market are residential users and enterprises.

Europe Quad-Play Services Market: Outlook

Europe quad-play services market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of established player and high penetration rate of advanced technologies such as LTE and fiber optics. Quad-play services market in countries such as U.K., France, Spain and Portugal is expected to dominate the Europe quad-play market. Other quad-play services markets in Europe such as Netherlands and Belgium are expected to witness a steady growth over the next few years, as service providers are slowly realizing the benefits of offering bundled services. In Europe quad-play market, residential end users are expected to hold a majority of the market share, however enterprises end user is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.

Europe Quad-Play Services Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in Europe quad-play services include BT Group plc, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group plc, Virgin Media plc, Telefonica S.A., among others. Service providers in Europe quad-play market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships in order to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in January 2016, BT Group plc completed the acquisition of EE, a prominent mobile network in U.K., in order to make advancements towards offering improved quad-play services and strengthen its position in the U.K.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12841

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Europe Quad-Play Services Market Segments

Europe Quad-Play Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Europe Quad-Play Services Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Europe Quad-Play Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Europe Quad-Play Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Europe Quad-Play Services Market includes

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com