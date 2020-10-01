Europe And North Africa Fly Ash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Upcoming Forecast Report Till 2023

Recent report titled published by research nester “Europe and North Africa Fly Ash Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023”delivers detailed overview of the Europe and North Africa fly ash market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to World Development Indicators (WDI), the tourism receipt for Tunisia was USD 1,706 Million in 2016 despite the fluctuation in recent years. The investment by Tunisia in industries such as cultural tourism, ecosystem and medical has attracted many foreign investors and private contractors in the business of construction market in North Africa. Depending upon the growing investment in the development of roads, tourism as well as medical sector, the demand for fly ash in North Africa is anticipated to grow with significant pace in upcoming years.

https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-334

The Europe and North Africa fly ash market is segmented by product type into Class F fly ash and Class C fly ash, out of which, Class F segment dominated the Europe and North Africa fly ash market by holding around 72% of market share in terms of revenue in 2016. This can be attributed to the extreme temperature conditions during summer season when the builders and the contractors find it suitable to use fly ash as it moderates the heat gain during curing of concrete.

According to International Energy Data, the population in Europe was 619.2 Million and 193 Million in North Africa in 2017. With increasing population and rapid growth in urbanization, there is an elevated growth in construction activities in both residential and commercial sector which is driving the demand for fly ash in these regions. This is anticipated to expand the fly ash market in Europe and North Africa with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2017-2023, where Europe had dominated the fly ash market with market share of 89% as compared to North Africa in 2016.

Electric Power Plants Reflect Significant Opportunities

The growth of the fly ash market in Europe and North Africa is riding on the back of increasing urbanization and construction of smart cities in Europe, construction activities in North Africa owing to the properties of fly ash in concrete in order to increase the strength of the building and to protect it from cracking. Further, the rising number of coal combustion in electric power plants and robust features of fly ash such as high strength and advanced material properties among others is anticipated to intensify the growth of the Europe and North Africa Fly Ash Market by the end of 2023.

However, the higher permeability of cement due to the poor quality of fly ash might inhibit the growth of the market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Europe and North Africa fly ash market which includes company profiling of Lafarge, Sika, Cemex, STEAG Power Minerals GmbH, Separation Technologies LLC, Loccioni Group, Boral Limited and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Europe and North Africa fly ash market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

