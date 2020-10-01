Ursolic Acid Market: Renewable Resource, Competitive Scenario, Research Methodology, Recent Changes and Developments in the Market, 2024

The report titled “Ursolic Acid Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″ delivers detailed overview of the global ursolic acid market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application, by form and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global ursolic acid market is segmented into application such as cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage industry, healthcare industry and nutraceutical industry. Among these segments, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to seize an outstanding CAGR by the end of 2024.

Likely, rising application of ursolic acid to treat numerous diseases such as diabetes, cancers, Parkinson’s disease, inflammatory diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and AIDS is predicted to boost the demand for ursolic acid which in turn projected to foster the growth of global ursolic acid market.

Global ursolic acid market is anticipated to post a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the global ursolic acid market is projected to reach noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024. Additionally, massive adoption of ursolic acid by pharmaceutical industry is one of the key growth drivers of global ursolic acid market.

In terms of geography, North America and Asia-Pacific are the notable regional markets of ursolic acid. Further, North America ursolic acid market is driven by various factors such as growing adoption of ursolic acid on the back of fitness and health concern. In North America, U.S. is the major contributor in the market of ursolic acid due to presence of large pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industry.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is believed to showcase tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to rising health awareness among the population along with rising per capita income support the population to spend more on healthcare. Moreover, China and India are the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for ursolic acid due to swift expansion of food industry.

Robust Expansion of Industries

Significant growth in numerous industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and others have augmented the demand for ursolic acid due to its wide range properties. In addition to this, growing usage of ursolic acid by health and fitness industry in the form of dietary supplement owing to its vital properties such it helps to promote muscle growth along with it also helps to reduce fat are some of the major factors bolstering the market of ursolic acid across the globe.

Rising Health Awareness

Growing health awareness among the population along with muscle and bone growth properties of ursolic acid are gaining traction among fitness conscious people which is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of ursolic acid market. Moreover, chemo therapy properties of ursolic acid such as low radio resistance in cancer patients are envisioned to foster the growth of ursolic acid market.

On the contrary, regular use of ursolic acid can cause DNA damage, mitochondria and other related diseases which are projected to hamper the demand for ursolic acid. This factor is anticipated to dampen the market of ursolic acid over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ursolic acid market which includes company profiling of Geneham Pharmaceutical, MicroHerb, Sami Labs, Shaanxi Hopeland Chem-Tech, Sabinsa, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Run Shaanxi Days of Bio-tech, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development, Xi’an TonKing, Changsha Luyuan Bio-Tech.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ursolic acid market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

