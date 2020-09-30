Aviation Chemicals Market Growing Demand by 2024

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aviation industry is one of the major factors that supports commercial growth of any nation. The advance aviation research holds nerves of a nation’s transportation and defense system. The persistent developments in the aviation industry have turned it into a very reliable and fast medium of transport. Increasing safety and stability of airplanes is now attracting more number of commuters. The reliability of an aircraft depends on its manufacturing, design and regular maintenance. Both commercial and defense aircrafts have to pass through specific maintenance and safety checkpoints. The aircraft maintenance involves screening of parts, cockpit indicators, electronic systems, oiling and lubrications, corrosion check, hydraulic fluid level check, or replacement, exterior and interior cleaning, coating, etc. Most of the manufacturing and maintenance activities involve the use of various aviation chemicals.

Aviation chemicals are specially designed and produced chemicals which are used while manufacturing, testing and maintenance of aircraft. The aircrafts are exposed to severe climatic conditions and temperature changes, which may lead to metal corrosion or malfunctioning of components. These chemicals are mainly used for coating, polishing, corrosion control, pest control, environmental maintaining, etc. in aircrafts, which help smooth functioning of aircrafts by increasing various physical and chemical characteristics of its components.

Market Dynamics

The aviation chemicals market is majorly dependent on their demand from OEM and after service industry. Increasing aircraft manufacturing supported by high growth in aviation operations is expected to drive the global aviation chemicals market. Also, major investment in defense aircraft development is further expected to increase demand for aviation chemicals. Aviation chemicals must require to fulfil stringent safety standards for their effective use. Manufacturers’ ability to impart such characteristics to aviation chemicals provides significant opportunities for growth of global aviation chemicals market.

Certain volatile aviation chemicals affect effective functioning of other parts and also produce undesirable effects on the environment, due to which various government and non-government organizations have created certain regulations and safety standards regarding the use such chemicals. The development of aviation chemicals meeting all regulatory guidelines along with maintaining their profitability is expected to remain a key challenge among aviation chemicals manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The global market for aviation chemicals can be segmented on the basis of nature of chemicals, product type, and end user. Based on nature of chemicals, the aviation chemicals market can be segmented into organic and inorganic chemicals. Demand for inorganic chemicals is estimated to remain high by the end of 2016.

On the basis of end user, global aviation chemicals market can be segmented into business/ general aviation, commercial aviation, and defense/ government aviation.

On the basis of product type, global aviation chemicals market can be segmented into additives, adhesives and sealants, cleaning products, paints and coatings, coolants, cutting fluids, deicers, oils, greases and lubricants, and others.

Region-wise Outlook

The global aviation chemicals market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Europe and the United States, with developed aerospace industry, represent leading regional markets, capturing a substantial share in the global aviation chemicals market. While, developing infrastructure and generous strategies of governments in Asia-Pacific is expected to gain high growth rate over the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global aviation chemicals market include

BASF Corporation,

3M,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,

Royal Dutch Shell plc.,

BP p.l.c.,

Chemetall GmbH,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

Chemtura Corporation,

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.,

Zip Chem Products,

EIS Inc. ( Genuine Parts Company), etc.

