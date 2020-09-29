Asia Pacific Influenza Treatment Market 2021 -2030, By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia Pacific influenza treatment market will grow by 6.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $2,873.1 million over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of influenza, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 43 figures, this 96-page report “Asia Pacific Influenza Treatment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific influenza treatment market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific influenza treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Oseltamivir Phosphate

• Baloxavir Marboxil

• Peramivir

• Zanamivir

• Other Drugs

Based on Influenza Type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Influenza A

• Influenza B

• Influenza C

Based on Administration Route, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Oral Administration

• Other Administration Routes

Based on Distribution Channel, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Retail Pharmacy

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Clinics

• Online Stores

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type, Administration Route, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific influenza treatment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biondvax

Daiichi Sankyo Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech USA, Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V

Natco Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Seqirus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

