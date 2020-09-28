Asia Pacific Smart Thermostat Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia Pacific smart thermostat market will grow by 25.5% over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $7.21 billion in the fast-growing region.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 47 figures, this 103-page report “Asia Pacific Smart Thermostat Market 2020-2030 by Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific smart thermostat market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10265785

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific smart thermostat market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Display

• Temperature Sensor

• Humidity Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Other Components

Based on Product, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Standalone Thermostats

• Network Thermostats

• Learning Thermostats

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

• Near-field Communications

• Bluetooth

• Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Heating Equipment

• Cooling Equipment

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Public Infrastructure

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Component, Technology, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific smart thermostat market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Carrier Corporation

ecobee

Emerson

Hive

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Lux

Nest Labs

Netatmo

Nortek, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Tado

