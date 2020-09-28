Rising Demand from Consumers to Push Sales of Threat Intelligence Market

The growth of cyber-attacks against organizations and entities have made traditional cybersecurity measures virtually outdated which has given rise to the requirement of threat intelligence. It is the knowledge that helps organizations to comprehend the risks caused by common and severe external threats. Many a time the organizations face risks like zero-day threats, and exploits. These threats exploit the vulnerability and generate an incident which can cause harm to the company. Thus, solutions like threat intelligence help to inform an organization about prevailing or emerging hazard to their resources and provides with intelligent decisions as a response to them.

The industries using threat intelligence the most are healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services since they are most regularly targeted for attacks. Also, the most common type of attacks to any organization is coming in the form of emails and malware. These are the latest trends in the threat intelligence market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20140

Threat Intelligence market: Drivers and Restraints

In organizations, it is hard to determine the indicators which are causing them threats. Thus, threat intelligence is necessary to save an organization from any attack. Also, the information security offices have no control over the threats or attacks to any organization. Such factors are driving the use of threat intelligence in the market.

The threat intelligence is a very complex concept to understand and any new analyst coming to a company will not be able to understand the information provided by it and thus won’t be able to take necessary actions. Also, training of professions is difficult. Such factors are challenging the growth of the market. Also, the organization must know where this threat intelligence has to be applied exactly.

Threat Intelligence market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on components of Threat Intelligence in Market:

Software Platform

Support Services

Segmentation based on format type of Threat Intelligence in Market:

Internet based Solution

File based Solution

Mobile based Solution

Segmentation based on applications of Threat Intelligence in Market:

Information security Management

Log Management

Risk Management

Identity & Access management

Others

Segmentation based on Industries of Threat Intelligence in Market:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Other Industries

Threat Intelligence market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are iSIGHT Partners Inc., Symantec Corporation, Looking Glass, Inc., Dell EMC, VeriSign, Inc., Crowdstrike Inc., Alienvault, Inc., EclecticIQ BV, Anomali, Inc. and ThreatQuotient Inc.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20140

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Threat Intelligence market. The majority of Threat Intelligence vendors such as iSIGHT Partners Inc., Symantec Corporation and Looking Glass, Inc., are based in North America region. This is attributed to the growth of threats to an organization. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like EclecticIQ BV and few others in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Threat Intelligence Market Segments

Global Threat Intelligence Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Threat Intelligence Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Threat Intelligence Market

Global Threat Intelligence Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Threat Intelligence Market

Threat Intelligence Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Threat Intelligence Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Threat Intelligence Market includes

North America Threat Intelligence Market US Canada

Latin America Threat Intelligence Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Threat Intelligence Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Threat Intelligence Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Threat Intelligence Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Threat Intelligence Market

The Middle East and Africa Threat Intelligence Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20140

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com