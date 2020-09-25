Middle East & North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Middle East & North Africa Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the Middle East & North Africa Dead Sea mud cosmetics market in terms of market segmentation by product, by demography, by price range and by distribution channel.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Dead Sea mud cosmetics market in Middle East and North Africa is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market held a share of USD 329.44 million in 2018 which is projected to rise significantly. The market is segmented by product, by demography, by price range and by distribution channel, out of which, the product segment is further segmented into facial care, body care, hair care and others. The hair care segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of about 11.27% during the forecast period.

This can be attributed to the rising awareness among people about the harmful effects of beauty products and cosmetics containing chemicals. Based on the price range, the market is segmented into premium range, medium range and lower range. The premium range segment held is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Dead Sea mud cosmetics market in Middle East and North Africa as a result of the growing demand for high quality premium range cosmetics by people.

Growing Adoption of Sustainable Cosmetics to Boost the Market Growth

The increasing concern among consumers about the detrimental impact of using beauty products with synthetic minerals and the benefits of organic cosmetic products along with the changing lifestyles of people is increasing the adoption of sustainable beauty products and cosmetics in the Middle East and North Africa region. The products made from this mud contain several minerals including sodium, potassium, calcium, silicon and magnesium that help in curing a number of skin problems such as psoriasis, eczema and acne. However, the high cost of Dead Sea mud cosmetics, especially the good quality products, is estimated to restrict the growth of Dead Sea mud cosmetics market in the upcoming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Middle East & North Africa Dead Sea mud cosmetics market which includes company profiling of Aroma Dead Sea Spa and Cosmetics ltd, Aqua Dead Sea, KAWAR, Ahava, Premier Dead Sea, Daor Cosmetics Ltd., H&B Health & Beauty, Aqua Mineral, A. Meshi Cosmetic Industries Ltd. and Ein Gedi Cosmetics Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Middle East & North Africa Dead Sea mud cosmetics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

