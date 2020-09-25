Roofing Tiles Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Roofing Tiles Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

National Association of REALTORS®, in one of its statistics stated that Americans spend around USD 400 billion annually on remodeling their homes. Additionally, preferences to remodel the home by owners of suburban areas constituted to 55% and that in urban areas constituted to 52%. Furthermore, the report also stated the two key reasons for doing a new roofing project among the homeowners can be attributed to the need for the upgradation of worn-out surfaces, finishes and materials, as well as they felt it was time for a change.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2152

The statistics portray the need amongst homeowners and renters for remodeling, redesigning and restructuring of their homes on the back of growing concerns over potential health impacts of unhealthy housing. Governments across the globe have rolled out various supporting aids for affordable housing, for instance, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in India, National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (NHHA) in Australia, Social Housing Services Corporation (SHSC) in Ontorio, Canada, and others. Additionally, growing construction activities and the rising real estate industry, all of these factors together are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global roofing tiles market.

The global roofing tiles market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by end user into residential and non-residential. Among these segments, residential segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of growing middle-class housing segment, increasing urbanization and the need for roof heat treatment amongst the house owners. United Nations, in one of its publications projected that India will contribute to 416 million urban dwellers, whereas China is expected to contribute 255 million by the year 2050.

Geographically, the global roofing tiles market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold largest market share owing to the increasing investments for residential and commercial construction in nations such as China, India, Philippines, Vietnam and others. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in one of its statistics stated that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have given its approval for the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) platform which is anticipated to create an opportunity worth USD 19.65 billion in the Indian market over the years.

However, concerns for high end product cost owing to high cost of raw materials and the presence of an unorganized sector are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global roofing tiles market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global roofing tiles market, which includes profiling of Etex, Wienerberger AG (VIE: WIE), BMI Group, IKO Industries Ltd., Crown Building Products, LLC, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Boral Limited (ASX: BLD), EcoStar, LLC, Brava Roof Tile, and Eagle Roofing.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Roofing Tiles Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall global roofing tiles industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global roofing tiles market in the near future.

Request Sample To Learn More About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2152

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919