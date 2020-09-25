For Online Learners: Here Are 6 Tricks To Be More Efficient

Online classes are difficult. There are many factors to consider in order to make it work. Your Internet connection, your laptop’s or computer’s specs (or in some cases, smartphones), the environment you’ll be doing it in, and etc. To help anyone that is having a hard time adjusting to this new normal, here are six tricks to do to have a more enjoyable online classes experience:

Instead of using third-party, standalone software for PDF edits and conversion, an online browser-based application is infinitely better

One of the cornerstones of being efficient is knowing and making the right moves to make the things around you work for your advantage. PDFs are the standard file extensions for shared resources and reference in most online classes, and you’ll be working with it quite extensively. You’ll need to convert the file into more editable formats, split it when necessary, and/or merge it with other relevant files.

That’s why having a standalone PDF editor may be helpful to have on your computer. But there’s a better way to go about this – and that’s to leave your PDF edits, say, for example, converting PDF to Excel through a browser-based online application like PDF Bear. With a web-based tool, you free up space not only for your storage but also for your computer’s working memory as well. This will make your device faster and more optimized.

Discipline is the key to creating balance

They say discipline is basically making yourself accountable for your responsibilities, but it obviously goes beyond that. Discipline is sticking to the task in front of you, doing it the best you can, every single time. It also means fully committing yourself to do online classes, and not just do it for the sake of doing it.

Reliable Internet access should be fundamental

Stable internet access is a foundation for any successful online learning. With a reliable connection, you don’t miss out on the nuances and subtleties of the lesson. Clear audio is as important as the feed you are watching your professors or teachers from. And to be able to have this set-up, a dependable and fast Internet connection is key. As much as possible, your WiFi should have 3-5Mbps of connection – higher than that is optimal.

It would be best if you also had a great headset. A wired one is preferable over Bluetooth-connected devices, but either is a good starting point. You don’t need to have an HD camera set-up – the default camera on your laptop should be fine. You can always share your screen with the rest of the class once it’s your turn to report.

Plan your days ahead. Especially your study sessions

Treating your online class like you would when you are in school, doing face-to-face learning is necessary to create a schedule. Train your body to wake up in time to prepare yourself for the day ahead mentally. If you already have your schedule, plan your day around it. Your focus should be your schooling – so make sure that you have time for study sessions afterward.

Study breaks are important

This might shock some of you, but study breaks or the downtime you spend between study sessions is as important as the study session itself. Experts say that the brain can only take so much information overload, and refreshing your mind by taking a break, doing other chores, or even just taking a short walk in between studying actually sets up the brain to be more efficient.

Find your own motivation

Motivation is something that’s very individual. One person’s idea of motivation may differ from the next. So find the things that motivate you and make sure that you add them to your routine. It doesn’t matter what it is – if its a motivational poster in front of you watching your favorite Youtuber after finishing a chapter, or even just a simple snack to reward yourself – the most important thing is you do it because it will motivate you to do better.

Takeaway

Heeding these tricks will greatly impact your approach to doing online classes. Always remember, bloom where you are planted. Online classes are the best course of action right now, so make the most out of it.