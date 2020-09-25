Make Online Classes Work For You With These Tricks

Online classes are a godsend in this climate we are in right now. It’s important for students not to disrupt their learning amidst a situation wherein face-to-face classes aren’t recommendable. The Internet is many things, and because of it, a sense of normalcy is still present. We can still talk to our friends, go to work, and continue our education. If you are one of those people who are struggling to transition with online classes, here are some things you can do:

Use a browser-based PDF editor

One of the many things that you need to make online classes work for you is nifty little tools that would make your life easier. PDF, or portable document format, is the standard file extension used for most documents that are shared on online classes. This is because the file format rarely changes formatting even when opened in different PDF clients.

What you need to know is that you don’t have to install separate third-party software for PDF edits and conversions nowadays. More often than not, the edits you’ll encounter with the PDF documents sent and shared to you are basic edits like splitting, password-protection, and even just the simple, delete PDF pages. All of this can be handled effectively by an online, browser-based editor, so just bookmark one and you’re good to go.

Treat any online class like you treat a real class

This is easier said than done. While there is a big difference between face-to-face learning to online learning, it’s setting your perspective in the right direction that makes the difference. Treat any online class you have like how you would take a real class. It can be difficult to be “in the zone” when you are not in school, but you need to overcome the tradeoff. Focus on the task at hand, and don’t think about distractions.

Set yourself up for success by making your study space conducive for learning

Having a separate room that you can do your online classes is ideal, but having it in your bedroom works too. To increase your success rate of understanding and retaining everything you are instructed, a well-ventilated room with controlled temperature is key. It should also be quiet. Minimize distractions by turning off your social media.

Build networks among your classmates

Having a network and a community that shares resources as well as vent out frustrations is not only helpful but a necessity to survive grueling classes. Knowing that you are not alone in this journey makes everything more tolerable. Having a network means that you have somewhere to refer to with the latest updates, missed lessons and quizzes, and everything else in between.

Improve focus on the Pomodoro technique

One of the things that you need in droves for any online class is focus. It can be tricky, sometimes daunting, even stressful to think about, but there are key tricks you can do to improve it. The Pomodoro technique is a great time management method to improve your concentration greatly. What you’re going to do is set up 25-minute sessions where you force yourself to focus on the task at hand.

Once the 25 minutes is up, rest in intervals of five or ten minutes. Resting doesn’t necessarily mean that you go away – you can’t do that on a 3-hour online class – it just means you let your brain rest. You can opt to browse other things in this time period, or do nothing. Once the rest interval is up, go for another 25-minute session. You’ll find that with this technique, you’ll have better recall, be more productive, and less stressed.

Takeaway

These tips and tricks are general things you can do for starters. Having your own process and adding it to these will greatly improve your online class life. We all work a little differently, so you need to discover what motivates you to “be in the zone.” Once you figure that out, it is easier to concentrate on online classes.