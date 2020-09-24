Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Generate Heightened Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers in the Next Decade

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market reached a valuation of nearly US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The adoption of BYOD allows employees to bring their own devices in the organization, which allows then to access company information and applications via virtual desktop infrastructure. With such a BYOD policy, both, employers and employees can avail benefits such as reliable data backup, cost savings, expanded mobility, increased productivity, and job satisfaction. Virtual desktop infrastructure helps secure the employee devices, as it supports a highly secure infrastructure. This system is like screen-scraping technology used with mainframe computers, where no actual data is delivered to the device, and all data remains in the data center. If the employee device is lost, misplaced, or stolen, no data is compromised.

Covid-19 Pandemic Effect

The Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast across the world, and has significantly impacted nearly every business. Organizations are adopting the work-from-home policy to ensure the safety of their employees. The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cloud service providers are taking special measures to meet customer demand for cloud usage. Due to this increasing work-from-home scenario, the software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market would see a surge in Q2-Q4 2020. Organizations are adopting cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure to increase their flexibility quotient. The virtual desktop infrastructure market grew around 12% Y-o-Y over the past two years. With the COVID-19 outbreak, there would be a further surge in demand for virtual desktop infrastructure in Q2-Q4 2020.

Key Takeaways of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Study

Among the components, the virtual desktop infrastructure software segment is expected to witness high growth, due to increasing adoption of the software by organizations to enhance workplace flexibility.

PMR reports that, the demand for cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for secure and remotely accessible architecture across various industries.

Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is expected to witness high growth, owing to the high adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure to support BYOD policies in organizations across the region.

“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing cloud-based SaaS virtual desktop systems, as the adoption of cloud-based services is increasing across various sectors,” says a PMR analyst.

Adoption of Hyper Converged Infrastructure for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Hyper converged infrastructure is an IT framework that combines elements such as storage, computing, hypervisor, and networking in single system. The adoption of hyper converged infrastructure helps reduce data complexity and increases scalability. Hyper converged uses software and x86 servers to replace expensive and purpose-built hardware. Hyper convergence simplifies the planning process and deploying virtual desktop infrastructure in organizations. It eliminates the up-front design and integration required when large virtual desktop infrastructure systems are deployed. Hyper convergence helps ease the management of the entire system and improves the performance of virtual desktop infrastructure. Implementation of virtual desktop infrastructure in a traditional infrastructure is a complex process. But it is easier to implement virtual desktop infrastructure in hyper converged infrastructure, as hyper convergence has the ability to add or remove nodes.

