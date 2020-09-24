Adoption of Physician Scheduling Systems Market to Increase Across Top Countries in the Globe During 2020- 2030

As per findings of a new market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global physician scheduling system market reached US$ 311 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 14% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Adoption of physician scheduling systems is increasing across the world, as physicians encounter difficulties with increasing administrative tasks and regulations, which affects their ability to offer patient care, and they struggle to sustain their practices. To combat administrative work processes, advanced clinical software such as physician scheduling systems help in scheduling appointments and resource allocation in clinics. These practices improve efficiency regarding patient care, and reduce the costs of administrative tasks for physicians, and hence, are widely demanded.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on lives across the globe. As the virus is spreading everywhere, the number of patients in hospitals is increasing rapidly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increasing demand for scheduling software from hospitals and clinics, where the scheduling of patients, doctors, and other staff has become vital to respond to the changing conditions and patient load. According to PMR’s study, the demand for scheduling systems will increase in 2020 by 10% to 12% in hospitals and clinics.

Key Takeaways from Physician Scheduling System Market Study

Among the components, the scheduling software segment is expected to witness high growth due to increasing adoption of the software for easing the workload of physicians.

PMR reports that, the demand for physician scheduling systems from clinics is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Among the regions, South Asia & Pacific is exhibiting a high growth rate, owing to the high adoption of physician scheduling systems to improve staff efficiency in hospitals and clinics across the region.

“Key players in the market can gain significant profits by providing predictive physician scheduling software, as it helps in predicting how much coverage is needed on any given day, and which physicians would be best to cover the same,” says a PMR analyst.

Increasing Demand for Staff Efficiency Bolstering Growth of Physician Scheduling System Market

In healthcare institutes, physicians and healthcare staffing account for significant healthcare operating costs, and hence, there is increasing demand for staff efficiency by both, healthcare institutes for cost optimization and by staff for work-life balance. A physician scheduling system drastically reduces the time taken to build and manage schedules on a scheduler dashboard as compared to manual scheduling that increases staff expense along with leading to inefficient scheduling. Moreover, physician scheduling systems feature reporting and analytics, which shows over as well as underutilization of staff, wrong staffing assignments, and helps forecast future needs. This fulfills the demand for increased staffing efficiency, including that for physicians, in a healthcare institute. These factors have led to increased adoption of physician scheduling systems in hospitals and clinics, and are anticipated to drive the growth of the physician scheduling system market in the coming years.

Find More Valuable Insights on Physician Scheduling System Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global physician scheduling system market, providing historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020–2030. To understand the opportunities in physician scheduling system market, the market is segmented on the basis of component (scheduling software suites and services), end user (hospitals, clinics, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

