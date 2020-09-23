Urinary Collection Device Market- Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, Research Methodology, Massive Growth & Industry Survey : Global Research Study

Recent report titled published by research nester “Global Urinary collection device Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global urinary collection device market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user, by material, by demography and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global urinary collection device market is segmented into product type such as urine sample system, urinary catheter, urine bags and accessories. Further, urinary catheter segment is sub-segmented into indwelling catheter, intermittent catheter and external catheter.

Among these segments, intermittent catheter segment is expected to occupy the leading position in the market. The preference for intermittent catheter over other catheters is increasing due to a number of benefits such as fewer chances of leakage, infection, blockage and effective operation.

Further, easy operation of intermittent catheterization is also a key reason which is intensifying the growth of urinary collection device market globally.

Global urinary collection device market is expected to register a 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to expand on the back of increasing incidence of urinary incontinence disease across the globe. Further, increasing number of bed-bound patients is also a major factor which may bolster the growth of market in upcoming years.

The hospitals segment by end-user is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Rapid enhancements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence of hospitalization of bedridden patients are some of the major factors which are projected to bolster the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Apart from this, rapid emergence of new hospitals is also a key factor which is likely to escalate the growth of this segment during the predicted period.

Rising Geriatric Population

Booming number of aging people across the globe coupled with high incidence rate of chronic diseases in old population is expected to be the dynamic factor which is augmenting the growth of global urinary collection device market. Further, the demand for urinary collection device is also increasing from home care patients.

Rapid Incidence of Urologic Diseases

High occurrence rate of urologic diseases such as kidney diseases, bladder cancer urinary incontinence and others is augmenting the demand for urinary collection device market. Apart from this, increasing number of bed bound patients who are weak and unable to use standard toilet is a key factor which is expected to bolster the growth of urinary collection device market in upcoming years.

However, presence of other alternatives and chances of infection are major challenges which are likely to limit the growth of the urinary collection device market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global urinary collection device market which includes company profiling of Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Wipak Group, Amsino International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Cook Medical.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global urinary collection device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

