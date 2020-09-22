Global RegTech Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 18.45%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global RegTech Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project RegTech market to grow at a CAGR of 18.45% during the period 2020-2023

Global RegTech Market: About this market

RegTech market analysis considers sales from large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of RegTech in Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the large enterprise’s segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for complex regulatory reporting and risk management, identity management and control, compliance management, and transaction monitoring requirements will play a significant role in the large enterprise’s segment to maintain its market position. Also, our RegTech market report looks at factors such as the need for identifying financial crime, the need for reducing compliance costs, and demand for RegTech from the insurance sector. However, lack of skilled workforce, cybersecurity, and data privacy issues, and disparity in data management standards may hamper the growth of the RegTech industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Market Segment of RegTech Industry:

Global RegTech Market: Overview

Need to identify financial crimes

The growing instances of financial crimes including money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery, corruption, and insider dealing in organizations are driving the growth of the global RegTech market. RegTech is increasingly being used for real-time fraud detection and crime prevention. It uses analytics and cognitive capabilities to analyze financial transactions and provides timely alerts for any potential fraud or illegal transactions. In addition, RegTech solutions have intelligent process automation systems to speed up routine tasks while minimizing human intervention, thus reducing possible errors. With increased vendors in the market developing software applications to identify financial crimes, the demand for RegTech solutions will rise driving the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI with RegTech

The integration of Al with RegTech is expected to enhance the application of RegTech. The adoption of Al across various industries and verticals has enhanced the identification of patterns and similarities even in unrelated sets of data, which is crucial for delivering a new level of insight from these disparate data sets. In addition, Al can process multiple data sets, which include behavior patterns within heterogeneous data sources such as data gathered from social media and stock market prices. This can increasingly deliver new insight from correlations between data, which were previously unrecognizable. This development is expected to drive the RegTech market demand in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global RegTech market is moderately fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RegTech manufacturers, that include Accuity Inc., ACTICO GmbH, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., IBM Corp., NICE Ltd., RIMES Technologies Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Trulioo Information Services Inc.

Also, the RegTech market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

RegTech Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

RegTech Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of RegTech Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY RegTech Market Report:

What will be the RegTech Market growth rate of the RegTech in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global RegTech Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of RegTech?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the RegTech Market?

Who are the key vendors in RegTech space?

What are the RegTech Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global RegTech Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the RegTech Market?

In the end, the RegTech Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the RegTech Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global RegTech Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in RegTech Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

