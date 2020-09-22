Global Metallic Stearate Market Research Report – Growth Analysis Predicted at CAGR of 5.18%, Impact of Covid 19 and New Prospects Covered

Global Metallic Stearate Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Metallic Stearate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the period 2020-2023

Global Metallic Stearate Market: About this market

Metallic stearate is defined as a metal soap of steric acid or an 18-carbon chain fatty acid. Technavio’s metallic stearate market analysis considers sales from plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and other applications. Our analysis report also considers the sales of metallic stearate in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the plastics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing production of plastics in the form of PVC will play a significant role in the plastics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global metallic stearate market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for metallic stearates from the plastics industry, growing demand for synthetic rubber, and high demand for metallic stearates by cosmetics manufacturers. However, unavailability of raw materials, increasing demand for biodegradable plastics, and health hazards on use of cosmetics may hamper the growth of the metallic stearate industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Baerlocher GmbH, DAINICHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Evergreen Industries, Faci Spa, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, SINWON CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Univar Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

Market Segment of Metallic Stearate Industry:

Global Metallic Stearate Market: Overview

High demand for metallic stearates from cosmetics manufacturers

Metallic stearates are used in the cosmetics industry owing to their high gelation capacity and lubrication and release properties. They are used in shampoos, eyeliners, lipsticks, sun-protective lotions, and body and foot powders. Metallic stearates such as zinc stearate, magnesium stearate, and calcium stearate are used in cosmetics. The increasing demand for cosmetic products across the world is expected to boost the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period. This will lead to the expansion of the global metallic stearate market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

A rise in demand for magnesium stearates for diversified applications

Magnesium stearate is an inorganic chemical compound that is formed by the reaction of magnesium salts with stearic acid. It is used as an anti-adherent in the manufacturing of capsules, medical tablets, and powders. Magnesium stearate exhibits lubricating properties, which prevent ingredients from sticking to the equipment that is used in manufacturing tablets and capsules. Moreover, magnesium stearates cause wettability and slow the fragmentation of tablets, thereby reducing the dissolution of the drug. In the personal care industry, magnesium stearate is used as a non-gelling thickener and lubricating agent. Thus, the rise in demand for magnesium stearate will drive the demand for metallic stearates during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global metallic stearate market during the forecast period 2020-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global metallic stearate market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metallic stearate manufacturers, that include Baerlocher GmbH, DAINICHI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corp., Evergreen Industries, Faci Spa, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG, SINWON CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., Univar Inc., and Valtris Specialty Chemicals.

Also, the metallic stearate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Metallic Stearate Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Metallic Stearate Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Metallic Stearate Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Metallic Stearate Market Report:

What will be the Metallic Stearate Market growth rate of the Metallic Stearate in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Metallic Stearate Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Metallic Stearate?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Metallic Stearate Market?

Who are the key vendors in Metallic Stearate space?

What are the Metallic Stearate Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Metallic Stearate Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Metallic Stearate Market?

In the end, the Metallic Stearate Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Metallic Stearate Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Metallic Stearate Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Metallic Stearate Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

