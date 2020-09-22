Global Medical Imaging Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 4.73% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Medical Imaging Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Medical Imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the period 2020-2023

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Imaging Market

Global Medical Imaging Market: About this market

Medical imaging market analysis considers sales from X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/PET imaging products. Our analysis report also considers the sales of medical imaging in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the X-ray imaging segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advances and the increased adoption of portable and mobile X-ray systems will play a significant role in the X-ray imaging segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical imaging market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing number of products launches by prominent vendors and technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities. However, the high cost associated with medical imaging, product recalls, and stringent regulations associated with related to medical imaging equipment may hamper the growth of the medical imaging industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14513251

Market Segment of Medical Imaging Industry:

Global Medical Imaging Market: Overview

Technological advances and upgrades in medical imaging modalities

There has been an increase in the technological advances in medical imaging, aiming at improving the image quality, reducing the overall cost of diagnostic procedures, and providing accurate diagnoses with better patient care. Several vendors are conducting extensive research and development activities to produce advanced medical imaging solutions. Such advances include the development of portable and handheld equipment, 5D ultrasound equipment, innovations in digital X-rays with wireless DR detectors, and hybrid imaging equipment. Innovations Changes in medical imaging have led to the development of hybrid imaging modalities. The introduction of PET/CT was one of the most significant technological developments in hybrid imaging systems. This will lead to the expansion of the global medical imaging market at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI with medical imaging

The integration of Al with medical imaging enables users to automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduces the cost of care. It also enhances the features of medical imaging equipment, which drives the growth of the global medical imaging market. Medical imaging produces a large volume of data from the results of X-rays, CT scans. MRIs. and other testing modalities. Al techniques, such as object detection and image segmentation, enable radiologists and technicians to identify and compare relevant patterns and other imaging data faster accurately. Global healthcare leaders, such as Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare, are expanding the role of Al in medical imaging through partnerships with medical technology companies. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global medical imaging market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global medical imaging market is fairly concentrated. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In , and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading medical imaging manufacturers, that include Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG.

Also, the medical imaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Feel Free to Ask Question Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14513251

Medical Imaging Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Medical Imaging Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Medical Imaging Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Medical Imaging Market Report:

What will be the Medical Imaging Market growth rate of the Medical Imaging in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Medical Imaging Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Imaging?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Medical Imaging Market?

Who are the key vendors in Medical Imaging space?

What are the Medical Imaging Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Medical Imaging Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Medical Imaging Market?

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14513251

In the end, the Medical Imaging Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Medical Imaging Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Medical Imaging Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Medical Imaging Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @ 360 Market Updates for more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:–

Global Andiroba Oil Market 2020 – Industry Growth Factor, Top Manufacturers and Indepth Study of Market Share, Size, Price and Developments

Global Single Coated Tape Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers and Vendors Covered across the Globe, Industry Growth Forecast till 2026

Global Low Iron Glass Market 2020 – Recent Developments and Market share, size, Price, Sales, Future Prospects and Trends

Global Electrical Static Discharge Gloves Market 2020 – Indepth Analysis of Current Market Trends including Industry Share, Size, Manufacturers and Future Prospects