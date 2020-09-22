TMT Steel Bar Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Regional & Global Analysis, Business Growth at CAGR of 8.23% During Forecast Period

Global TMT Steel Bar Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project TMT Steel Bar market to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the period 2020-2023

Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars are high strength reinforcement bars which are manufactured using a combination of the mechanical deformation and thermal processes. These bars have a low carbon content, which increases their ductility and ensures durability resilience and safety of buildings. Technavio’s TMT steel bar market analysis considers sales from Fe 415, Fe500 and 500D, Fe550 and 550D, FE 600, and other grade types. Our analysis report also considers finds the sales of TMT steel bar in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the Fe 415 segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization and growing household income will play a significantly vital role in the Fe 415 segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global TMT steel bar market report looks at factors such as growing demand for steel, advantages of TMT steel bars over other steel bars, and growing global construction industry. However, increasing iron ore prices, constraints of higher grades of TMT steel bars, and increase in government regulations and carbon pricing may hamper the growth of the TMT steel bar industry over the forecast period.

ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Essar Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., MSP Steel & Power Ltd., Primegold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Growing global construction industry

The global construction industry is the world’s largest consumer of base metal commodities, including steel. TMT steel bars are one of the major significant steel products and are used as reinforcement bars in building the supportive frames of modern infrastructure. These bars deliver more strength to the structures as compared to other conventional bars with the same amount of steel. The high durability of these bars increases the longevity of the buildings and thus, reduces maintenance costs. Growth in the global economy coupled with increasing rising per capita income is driving the global construction industry which will subsequently lead to the expansion of the global TMT steel bar market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of secondary steel

Steel is produced using two major primary raw materials, iron ore and steel scrap. The use of steel scrap in producing steel has been increased due to the increase in iron ore prices and gradual depletion of high grades of iron. Steel is 90%-99% recoverable, and obtaining recycled steel makes the process environmentally feasible. The use of recycled steel for manufacturing TMT reinforcement bars is more energy efficient. The added benefits of lesser pollution and exhaustion of natural resources have increased the use of secondary steel in manufacturing TMT steel bars. The use of recycled steel is promoted more due to the recent advances in technologies. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of several major players, the global TMT steel bar market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In , and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TMT steel bar manufacturers, that include ArcelorMittal SA, Atlas TMT Bars Pvt. Ltd., Essar Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Kamdhenu Ltd., MSP Steel & Power Ltd., Primegold International Ltd., Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Also, the TMT steel bar market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

TMT Steel Bar Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

What will be the TMT Steel Bar Market growth rate of the TMT Steel Bar in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global TMT Steel Bar Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of TMT Steel Bar?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the TMT Steel Bar Market?

Who are the key vendors in TMT Steel Bar space?

What are the TMT Steel Bar Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global TMT Steel Bar Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the TMT Steel Bar Market?

In the end, the TMT Steel Bar Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the TMT Steel Bar Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global TMT Steel Bar Industry covering all important parameters.

