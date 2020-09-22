Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Latest In-depth Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 6.43% During Forecast Period, Top Prospects and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Fruits and Vegetables Coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2020-2023

Global fruits and vegetable coatings Market: About this market

The natural texture of fruits and vegetables are preserved using coatings. They not only prevent post-harvest diseases but also moisture loss. Technavio’s fruits and vegetable coatings market analysis considers sales from fruit coatings and vegetable coatings product segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of fruits and vegetable coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the fruits coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of edible coatings on fruits will play a significant role in the fruits coatings segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fruits and vegetable coatings market report looks at factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, growing government support to increase fruits and vegetable production, and increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses. However, the growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and adverse climatic conditions affecting fruits and vegetable production are a few challenges that might hamper the growth of the fruits and vegetable coatings industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

AgroFresh Solutions Inc., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Nipro Fresh, Productos Citrosol SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA.

Market Segment of Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Industry:

Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market: Overview

Increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetable losses

Post-harvest losses are one of the major concerns in the fruits and vegetable markets across the world. One of the major reasons for the post-harvest losses is the spread of post-harvest diseases due to pathogen activities among fruits and vegetables. This is increasing the demand for effective post-harvest pest control solutions such as the application of fruit and vegetable coatings. These coatings can prevent oxidation, moisture transfer, and pathogen growth in fruits and vegetables. Thus, the growing use of fruits and vegetable coatings will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetable coatings market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Growing consumer inclination toward a vegan diet

Factors such as increasing focus on weight management, health issues associated with meat consumption, concerns of antibiotic use in animals, and growing focus on animal welfare are encouraging the consumers to shift toward a vegan diet. This will boost the demand for fruits and vegetable coatings to increase their shelf life. This rise in demand for fruits and vegetable coatings will subsequently influence the growth of the global fruits and vegetable coatings market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global fruits and vegetable coatings market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global fruits and vegetable coatings market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables coatings manufacturers, that include AgroFresh Solutions Inc., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Nipro Fresh, Productos Citrosol SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA.

Also, the fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Report:

What will be the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market growth rate of the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Fruits and Vegetables Coatings?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market?

Who are the key vendors in Fruits and Vegetables Coatings space?

What are the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market?

In the end, the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Industry covering all important parameters.

