Cervical Collars Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Regional & Global Analysis, Business Growth at CAGR of 4.49% During Forecast Period

Global Cervical Collars Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Cervical Collars market to grow at a CAGR of 4.49% during the period 2020-2023

Global Cervical Collars Market: About this market

Cervical collars are orthopedic medical devices used to realign the spinal cord and relieve pain in the cervical region of the spinal cord. Technavio’s cervical collars market analysis considers sales from rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars and soft cervical collars products. Our analysis also considers the sales of cervical collars in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2020, the rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of several vendors manufacturing rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars will play a significant role in the rigid and semi-rigid cervical collars segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cervical collars market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of head and neck injuries, product launches, and the growing presence of specialty orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers. However, the growing number of M&As, rising adoption of robotic surgery for spinal injuries, and increasing advancements in cervical collars may hamper the growth of the cervical collars industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Ambu AS, Aspen Medical Products, Biomatrix Srl, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Laerdal Medical, Me.Ber. Srl Unipersonale, Oscar Boscarol Srl, Össur hf, Thuasne Group, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment of Cervical Collars Industry:

Global Cervical Collars Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of head and neck injuries

An increasing number of sports-related injuries and road accidents are driving the incidence of head and neck injuries. In addition, the prevalence of spinal arthritis in the geriatric population is increasing. This will boost the need for vertebral surgeries such as laminectomy and cervical collars. Cervical collars are widely used in neck pain and neck surgeries for cervical spine injuries and excessive twisting of the spine. This growing prevalence of head and neck injuries demand will lead to the expansion of the global cervical collars market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing advancements in cervical collars

Market vendors are focusing on the development of enhanced products to minimize the complications associated with the application of cervical collars and increase the post-operative comfort of patients with cervical injuries. These cervical collars are also integrated with specialized Sorbatex padding that inhibits microbial growth in the area of contact with the cervical collar. They are also coming up with products that ensure proper alignment to the spinal cord using height adjustability features. Vendors are focusing on minimizing the probability of the removal of cervical collars by developing products that are compatible with diagnostic procedures, such as CT and MRI. The increase in the production of such advanced products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global cervical collars market during the forecast period 2020-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cervical collars market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cervical collars manufacturers, that include Ambu AS, Aspen Medical Products, Biomatrix Srl, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Laerdal Medical, Me.Ber. Srl Unipersonale, Oscar Boscarol Srl, Össur hf, Thuasne Group, and Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the cervical collars market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Cervical Collars Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Cervical Collars Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Cervical Collars Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Cervical Collars Market Report:

What will be the Cervical Collars Market growth rate of the Cervical Collars in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Cervical Collars Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Cervical Collars?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Cervical Collars Market?

Who are the key vendors in Cervical Collars space?

What are the Cervical Collars Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Cervical Collars Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Cervical Collars Market?

In the end, the Cervical Collars Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Cervical Collars Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Cervical Collars Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Cervical Collars Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

