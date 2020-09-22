Global Swimwear Market Latest Analysis Report 2020 – Growth at CAGR of 5.77% during Forecast Period, New Analysis and Business prospect after Covid 19

Global Swimwear Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Swimwear market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2020-2023

Global Swimwear Market: About this Market

Swimwear is designed to be worn while participating in water-based activities such as swimming and surfing. Technavio’s swimwear market analysis considers sales from the women’s swimwear, men’s swimwear, and children’s swimwear segments through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis report also considers the provision of swimwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2020, the women’s swimwear segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for luxury fashion products and accessories among women and expanding product portfolios of vendors will help the market segment in maintaining its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global swimwear report has observed market growth factors such as increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits, rise in the number of swimming pools, and growing participation in swimming activities by old and physically disabled population. However, cultural restrictions regarding the adoption of swimwear, limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water security, and growing awareness toward health implications of swimwear may hamper the growth of the swimwear industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Arena Italia Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market Segment of Swimwear Industry:

Global Swimwear Market: Overview

Growing participation in swimming activities by old and physically disabled population

The rising awareness about the health benefits of swimming is not only encouraging the young population in participating in the activity, but the old and physically disabled individuals are also taking an interest in learning the skill. Moreover, governments are taking initiatives to encourage the participation of physically disabled individuals in multi-sports events such as Paralympic. These factors are increasing the sales of swimwear. Vendors are also manufacturing special needs swimwear to increase sales. As a result, the global swimwear market is expected to record a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2023.

Introduction of smart-connected swimwear

Vendors are innovating products to increase sales and maintain pace with advances in technologies. Vendors are coming up with smart-connected swimwear, which is one of the key market trends. Such swimwear can alert professional and non-professional swimmers about factors such as surrounding UV level and sunscreen cream use. These features are increasing the use of smart-connected swimwear. As a result, the trend will have a positive influence on the growth of the swimwear market over the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global swimwear market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global swimwear market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions. , and in In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Arena Italia Spa, Chantelle Group, Gildan Activewear Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Seafolly Pty. Ltd., SUNSETS Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Also, the swimwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.

Swimwear Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Swimwear Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Swimwear Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Swimwear Market Report:

What will be the Swimwear Market growth rate of the Swimwear in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Swimwear Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Swimwear?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Swimwear Market?

Who are the key vendors in Swimwear space?

What are the Swimwear Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Swimwear Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Swimwear Market?

In the end, the Swimwear Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Swimwear Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Swimwear Industry covering all important parameters.

