Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Regional & Global Analysis, Business Growth at CAGR of 24.1% During Forecast Period

Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Artificial Intelligence Platforms market to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the period 2020-2023

Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market: About this market

Artificial intelligence platform is a service that uses a software framework and a hardware architecture to build intelligent applications. Technavio’s artificial intelligence platforms market analysis considers sales from on-premises and cloud-based deployment. Our analysis also considers the sales of artificial intelligence platforms in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the on-premises segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rising focus on handling critical business data and risk management strategies will play a significant role in the on-premises segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global artificial intelligence platforms market report looks at factors such as the rising demand for AI-based solutions, increasing investments in R&D for AI technology, and rise in demand for cloud-based AI solutions. However, data privacy issues, vendor lock-in issues in AI platforms, and the need for regulatory compliance may hamper the growth of the artificial intelligence platforms industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Market Segment of Artificial Intelligence Platforms Industry:

Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market: Overview

Increasing investments in R&D for AI technology

Government bodies and enterprises are making efforts to stay ahead in the competition by developing AI-based platforms. In addition, the demand for AI technology is increasing due to the increase in the number of start-ups and investments by major vendors. For instance, Germany launched its digital strategy on AI called “AI Made in Germany” to fuel the economic and technological growth in the country. Several firms are adopting AI bots, virtual assistants, digital payment advisers, and biometric fraud detection mechanisms to track consumer behavior and enhance their compliance with regulatory systems. This increasing investments in R&D for AI technology will lead to the expansion of the global artificial intelligence platforms market at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

The increasing convergence of AI with IoT and Blockchain

Organizations are increasingly trying to mitigate the risks and limitations associated with platforms through the convergence of AI with IoT and Blockchain. The resultant new platforms use AI algorithms, IoT systems, and Blockchain technology to produce, process, and secure the data. The use of such platforms helps the organizations to improve their compliance with regulatory systems by tracking their consumer behavior. This is encouraging enterprises and government bodies to invest in AI, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global artificial intelligence platforms market during the forecast period 2020-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global artificial intelligence platforms market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence platforms manufacturers, that include Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Also, the artificial intelligence platforms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Report:

What will be the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence Platforms in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence Platforms?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market?

Who are the key vendors in Artificial Intelligence Platforms space?

What are the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market?

In the end, the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Artificial Intelligence Platforms Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Artificial Intelligence Platforms Industry covering all important parameters.

