Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market Latest Research Report 2020 – Business Growth at CAGR of 6.91% During Forecast Period, Top Manufaturer and Vendors Covered, Analysis of current Share and Size

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market research report is a compilation of insight data on market size, market growth trends that will help its buyer to capture opportunities, to know and minimize possible risks, to analyse the strategies of key companies in the market and to outline the performance of the market across regions etc. Report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. Industry experts project Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the period 2020-2023

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market: About this market

Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) serve companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis. Technavio’s CDMO outsourcing market analysis considers sales from small molecules and biologics products. Our analysis also considers the sales of CDMO outsourcing products in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2020, the small molecules segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus of vendors on expanding their presence will play a significant role in the small molecules segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CDMO market report looks at factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and support of CDMOs in reducing the operational and capital expenses. However, the threat of infringement of intellectual property (IP) rights, serialization issue faced by CDMOs due to multiple production lines and need to comply with regulations may hamper the growth of the CDMO outsourcing industry over the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segment of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Industry:

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market: Overview

Increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs

One-stop-shop CDMOs have high expertise in gaining a competitive edge in the market. They consider various parameters including country-specific requirements, cost efficiency, patient friendliness, and product safety to offer customization of packaging. This enables pharma and biotech firms to safely launch their products in the market. CDMOs not only preserves scarce APIs but also monitors the entire value chain of a product. Such benefits of CDMOs will lead to the expansion of the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing market consolidation

M&As among CDMOs helps in the expansion of the customer base in new regions and improve the market reach. This inorganic strategy also aids in acquiring technological expertise and develop new innovative products to achieve differentiation from competitors. These developments are increasing consolidation in the market, which is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market during the forecast period 2020-2023

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global CDMO outsourcing market is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CDMO outsourcing manufacturers, that include Aenova Holding GmbH, Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., FAMAR Health Care Services, FAREVA SA, Lonza Group Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Also, the CDMO outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

