Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Intel

Google

Alibaba

NVIDIA

Arm

Horizon Robotics

Baidu

Synopsys

Cambricon

MediaTek

Mythic

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018. United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%. The global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market is valued at 1491.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4684.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% between 2019 and 2024. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

