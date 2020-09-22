Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

`
The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market:
Artificial intelligence (AI) processing today is mostly done in a cloud-based data center. The majority of AI processing is dominated by training of deep learning models, which requires heavy compute capacity. Artificial intelligence for edge devices means that AI software algorithms are processed locally on a hardware device. The algorithms are using data (sensor data or signals) that are created on the device. A device using Edge AI software does not need to be connected in order to work properly, it can process data and take decisions independently without a connection. In this report, artificial intelligence for edge devices contains software tools, platforms, artificial intelligence chip.
The research covers the current Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Report:
Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.
The global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market is valued at 1491.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4684.3 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.
Report further studies the market development status and future Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Industry?
