Thermal Management Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data, Share Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

This report studies the Thermal Management market, Thermal management is the ability to control the temperature and noise level of a system by means of technology based on thermodynamics and heat transfer. Advancements in the electronics industry have led to an increased need for innovative thermal management technologies to improve the system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

The research covers the current Thermal Management market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DENSO

Valeo

MAHLE

Hanon Systems

Honeywell

Vertiv

Gentherm

Delta

Laird

Boyd Corporation

Heatex

European Thermodynamics

Advanced Cooling Technologies

In application, Thermal Management downstream is wide and recently Thermal Management has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics and others. Globally, the Thermal Management market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive which accounts for nearly 85% of total downstream consumption of Thermal Management. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Thermal Management production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the production of Thermal Management is estimated to be 133958 K Units. The worldwide market for Thermal Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 69600 million US$ in 2024, from 52000 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Thermal Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment Major Applications are as follows:

Conduction Cooling Devices

Convection Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices