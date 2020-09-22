Chicory Market Analysis & Technological Innovation By Leading Key Players, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Showing Impressive Growth by 2024

Global “Chicory Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Chicory market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Chicory manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Chicory Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world. Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory.

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2020 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of the global consumption volume in total.Chicory products mainly include three forms, which include chicory flour, roasted chicory, chicory inulin and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect and flavour of chicory, the downstream application industries will need more chicory products. So, chicory has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance chicory through improving technology.

