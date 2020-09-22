Drum Pump Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Drum Pump Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Drum Pump market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Drum Pump manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Drum Pump Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Drum pump refers to pumps that are used to empty barrels, tanks, IBCs and drums. Many liquids used on manufacturing and processing plants are delivered in 100 or 200 litre barrels and are too heavy to tip to empty the liquids inside. Drum pumps consist of a vertical shaft inside a narrow tube which fits inside the drum opening. The pump motor is attached to the vertical shaft at the top of the tube outside and above the drum and the pumping element is located at the end of the shaft inside the drum. This configuration allows the drum to be emptied without tipping and so reduces the risk of spills and operator injury.

Lutz Pompen

ARO

Flux

KIJEKA

New Pig

Xylem

Fluimac

Koshin

Serfilco

Finish Thompson

NZ Pump

Ambica Machine

ATM

JiangSu Orient

TNT

Fengyuan

China Success

Shanghai Yangguang

Shanghai Shangwo

Although international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. Due to the government policy and the high production of drum pump in the international market, the current demand for drum pump product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America and Europe. According to research and analysis, the companies located at North America and Europe is major leader in the drum pump international market. The China's company is immature technology; there is a large market space in the China market. But meanwhile, there is a big gap between abroad brand and domestic brand on the price.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Hand-cranked Drum Pump

Electric Drum Pump

Pneumatic Drum Pump Major Applications are as follows:

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Environmental Potection Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Processing Industry