Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Short Description About Baby Stroller and Pram Market:

Baby stroller is designed for infants who have begun to sit. A stroller should have safety equipment like harness and safety belts to ensure that the baby is safe sitting inside one. Besides, a stroller also comes with a hood or a canopy to protect the baby.

In the last several years, the development of stroller market is considerable though there are several product recalls. In 2015, the global consumption of strollers is about 40 million units and Asia area occupied over 50% market (China for 43.76%, rest of Asia for 8.40%) with huge population base.Europe and North America are the mature market, many companies will design the stroller themselves and commissioned companies from China the production. Generally, the product performance in Europe and USA is much better, while the price is higher too.In China, most manufacturers are play roles of OEMs. Except some excellent brands like Goodbaby, most domestic brands cannot get good recognition in international market. Some is because of the fierce competition and some because of the quality. In the last several years, famous brands like Uppababy and Bugaboo has recalled their products due to safety problems. Most of these products are made in China. In addition, under the call of manufacturing industry return to motherlands, there may be some brands manufacture products themselves in the future.The development of Chinese stroller industry is closely related to the development of global stroller industry. Once these Chinese stroller brands get recognition in international market, the advantage of lower cost will make them occupy larger market share rapidly.The worldwide market for Baby Stroller and Pram is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2500 million US$ in 2023, from 2170 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Single-Child Stroller

Multi-Child Stroller

Under 1 years old

1 to 2.5 years old