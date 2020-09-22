Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market 2020 Global Industry Sales, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Revenue, Price Trends and More

Global “Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine.PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.PVP-I can be formulated at concentrations of 5€“12% in solution, spray, surgical scrub, ointment, and swab dosage forms.

Key players/manufacturers:

BASF
Ashland
Thatcher
Quat Chem
Glide Chem
Zen Chemicals
Adani Pharmachem
Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals
Nanhang Industrial
Sunflower
Zhongwei
Huaan Chemical

BASF

Ashland

Thatcher

Quat Chem

Glide Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals

Nanhang Industrial

Sunflower

Zhongwei

Povidone Iodine was discovered in 1955 at the Industrial Toxicology Laboratories in Philadelphia by H. A. Shelanski and M. V. Shelanski. PVP-I is a broad spectrum antiseptic for topical application. It is used in first aid for minor cuts, grazes, burns, abrasions and blisters. PVP-I has broad applications in medicine as a surgical scrub; for pre- and post-operative skin cleansing; for the treatment and prevention of infections in wounds, ulcers, cuts and burns; for the treatment of infections in decubitus ulcers and stasis ulcers; in gynecology for vaginitis associated with candidal, trichomonal or mixed infections.Since the technical barrier is low, the industry competition is strong. There were many Indian enterprises entering into the industry in the past years. Since the materials are cheaper than the other regions of the world, the price of PVP-I is lower than the other countries'. But the Indian enterprises' PVP-I production quality is not high.The worldwide market for Povidone Iodine (PVP-I) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Medical Grade PVP-I
Industrial Grade PVP-I

Major Applications are as follows:

Skin Sterilization
Infection Prevention
Instrument Sterilization
Food Industry

Medical Grade PVP-I

Industrial Grade PVP-I Major Applications are as follows:

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Food Industry