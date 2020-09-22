Global Welding Respiratory Systems Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Welding Respiratory Systems Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Welding Respiratory Systems market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Welding Respiratory Systems manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Welding Respiratory Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Welding is among several key application areas of respiratory protective equipment. Workers in the welding industry including welders, solderers, and brazers are exposed to various occupational hazards such as intense visible light and harmful radiation, burns, sparks, and airborne particulate matter. In addition, workers face risks such as lung cancer, changes in lung functions, airway irritation, pulmonary infections, and bronchitis. Such hazards to the respiratory system can be avoided using welding respiratory systems.

The research covers the current Welding Respiratory Systems market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

3M

Honeywell

MSA Safety

Bullard

Kimberly-Clark

Lincoln Electric

Miller Electric

Moldex

Optrel

RPB Safety

RSG Safety

Scott Safety

According to the report, one driver in market is demand from manufacturing industry. Welding is an integral part of the manufacturing activities such as metal-joining, repairs, fabrication of door frames, fabric metal product manufacturing, transportation equipment manufacturing, and joining automotive parts. The manufacturing industry is a key employer worldwide and accounts for around 60% of all welding, cutting, and soldering activities globally. Welding emits harmful fumes and gases that are hazardous to humans and cause various lung and respiratory disorders. Automotive parts manufacturing industry commonly use metal inert gas welding to repair bikes, cars, and recreational vehicles. Metal inert gas welding is also commonly used in the manufacturing industry as it can be done on various metals including steel, aluminum, carbon steel, nickel, and other alloys. Hazards associated with this type of welding includes emission of both gaseous and particulate fumes. Prolonged exposure to large volumes of these fumes can cause various lung disorders. This has increased the consumption volume of respiratory protection systems for welders.

Major Classifications are as follows:

PAPR

Supplied Air Respirators

SCBA

Disposable Welding Respirators Major Applications are as follows:

Online Stores