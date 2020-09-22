Global Automotive Front End Module Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Global “Automotive Front End Module Market” Research Report provides primary Data, surveys, Scope of the Product and vendor briefing. The market dynamic forces have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the Global Automotive Front End Module market. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the Automotive Front End Module manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Automotive Front End Module Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

HBPO Group

Magna

Faurecia

Valeo

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Yinlun Scope of the Automotive Front End Module Market Report: This report focuses on the Automotive Front End Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.The Automotive Front End Module industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 75% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.In wrod wide, major manufactures are HBPO Group, Magna, Faurecia, Valeo, DENSO, Calsonic Kansei, Hyundai Mobis, SL Corporation, Yinlun and etc.The worldwide market for Automotive Front End Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 8650 million US$ in 2023, from 6700 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Sedan

SUV