Global Cream and Cream Cheese & Processed Cheese Market 2020 Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2024

Cream is a dairy product composed of the higher-butterfat layer skimmed from the top of milk before homogenization. In un-homogenized milk, the fat, which is less dense, will eventually rise to the top. In the industrial production of cream, this process is accelerated by using centrifuges called separators. In many countries, cream is sold in several grades depending on the total butterfat content. Cream can be dried to a powder for shipment to distant markets. Cream has high levels of saturated fat.

Arla

Bulla

Dairy Farmers

Emborg

Lactalis

Paysan Breton

Cream of Creams

Kraft

Fonterra Foodservices

YUMMY

PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry Tbk

Generally, cheese can be classified into natural cheese, process cheese and cheese power. Global cheese slow growth in recent years, according to the US Department of Agriculture, the consumption of cheese is about 58 million MT in 2015. Natural cheese dominated global cheese market. In Southeast Asia and Korea, the consumption of natural cheese and process cheese depend on consumption levels, living habit, etc.With the growing interest of South Korean consumers in Western food, the demand for a wider variety of cheese has increased. In addition, to satisfy the growing demand, manufacturers have extended their assortments by introducing various cheese types and products, including imported varieties. In South Korea, domestic companies dominated natural cheese consumption market. Three major domestic companies are Seoul Dairy Cooperative, Sangha Co Ltd, and Dongwon Dairy Food Co Ltd.

Natural Cheese

Process Cheese Major Applications are as follows:

Food Services

Industrial