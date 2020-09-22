Potash Fertilizers Market Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2018 to 2027

Indepth Study of this Potash Fertilizers Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Potash Fertilizers . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Potash Fertilizers market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Under agricultural schemes in several countries, the nutritional value has been defined for food products. For instance, government of India has implemented National Project on Management of Soil Health and Fertility to promote judicial and balanced applications of fertilizers in conjunction with organic fertilizers on soil test basis. Additionally, government of India has slashed prices of non-urea fertilizers by nearly 25%. As India is the largest producer of crops such as vegetables and fruits, demand for potash fertilizers will remain significant in the country.

Canpotex, a Saskatoon-based potash exporter company, is ramping up its operations in South America’s largest agricultural market. With the expansion of the company, it is investing to be a dominating fertilizer supplier. Brazil is the largest importer of potash and Canpotex is beefing up its presence there.

According to FAO, there is a dire need for governments around the world to feed the growing global population. Technological advancements, such as use of robots, tractors and others are likely to help reach target set by governments however, fertilizers will play a key role in accelerating production and enhancing the food quality. On the other hand, in many parts of semiarid and subhumid tropics, crop yields are reducing, even after effective use of fertilizers. Limited arable land also remains a key challenge in these regions. To improve fertilization of the soil and to improve the yield per hectare in these regions, there is a dire need to adopt novel fertilizers and solutions.

Overall, the research study on potash fertilizers market offers in-depth analysis on the key factors that are likely to shape this landscape for the period 2018-2027. Readers can expect holistic analysis and insights on the strategies adopted by key players in this market. The insights offered in the report can help stakeholders in gaining a holistic perspective on the future of potash fertilizers market.

Key players operating in the potash fertilizers market include Israel Chemicals, Agrium, OCP, CF Industries, Urakali, Yara, Mosaic, and Potash Corporation.

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

