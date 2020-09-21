OTC Braces and Supports Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

The global OTC Braces and Supports market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the OTC Braces and Supports market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the OTC Braces and Supports market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each OTC Braces and Supports market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global OTC Braces and Supports market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

DJO Finance LLC (US)

Breg, Inc. (US)

Ossur Hf (Iceland)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US)

Bauerfeind AG (Germany)

Otto Bock HealthCare (Germany)

BSN Medical (Germany)

medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

3M Company (US)

THUASNE Group (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Lower Extremity Braces and Supports

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Segment by Application

Ligament Injury

Preventive Care

Post-operative Rehabilitation

Osteoarthritis

Cold Bracing

Other Applications

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

