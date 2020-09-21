Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Smart Home Cloud Platform Market 2019 – 2029

The global Smart Home Cloud Platform market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Home Cloud Platform market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Smart Home Cloud Platform market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Home Cloud Platform market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Home Cloud Platform market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key players in the smart home cloud platform market are focusing on product innovations and developments for sustained business growth, with a primary objective of having a competitive edge.

In 2019, Universal Electronics- a leading provider of control and sensing technologies for the smart homes, launched a cloud-based Home Digital Assistant Platform- Nevo Butler, designed for smart home devices, enabling interoperability and connectivity across IoT-based home automation devices for rich consumer experience.

In 2019, Mozilla Corporation launched WebThings smart home platform that connects with smart gadgets in home to let consumers access them remotely, with a built in conversational assistant.

In 2019, Control4 Corporation- a leading smart home solution provider, launched Control4 Smart Home OS 3, a smart home cloud platform designed to control and monitor smart home devices through a single platform.

In 2019, smart home automation and IoT platform startup SmartRent raised $32 million in funding to support large scale deployments for its end-to-end smart home automation platform.

In 2017, Yonomi- a leading provider of IoT platform, launched Yonomi ThinCloud to provide cloud connectivity for consumer IoT devices to help smart home device makers with a secure and scalable cloud framework.

Smart Home Cloud Platform Market- Dynamics

Smart Home Cloud Platform Market- Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for smart home cloud platform, due to continued growth in adoption of smart home devices. The demand in Asia Pacific countries is driven largely by high number of smartphone users, along with growing demand for IoT, connectivity and Artificial Intelligence technologies within the smart home ecosystem. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to drive the demand for cloud-based platforms for monitoring and accessing smart home devices.

Moreover, APAC region has large number of smart city projects which would drive the adoption of smart devices within the smart homes and would surge the demand for smart home cloud platforms. As IoT becomes mainstream, it will eventually make the deployment of smart home cloud platform easier via integration and device monitoring services, with improved efficiency, security and reduced costs.

Smart Home Cloud Platform Market – Increasing Adoption of Voice-enabled Digital Assistants to Boost Demand

Voice-enabled digital assistants are advancing at a tremendous rate within the smart home market. Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant are well known in-home smart assistant technologies in today’s connected home. These smart assistants offer more personalized response with contextual understanding of consumer’s voice and provide a tailored and unique experience.

Smart home device manufacturers are integrating devices with these major smart assistant applications via AI and natural language processing, into their device control applications, which can be accessed via single platforms and thereby boosting the demand for smart home cloud platform.

Smart Home Cloud Platform Market – Smart Device Manufacturers Focus on Technology Innovation to Commercialize Products to Gain Long-Term Profitability

Companies such as Amazon, Google, Ayla Networks and others are offering best-in-class smart home solutions to offer rich customer experience for connected lifestyle. They provide wide range of hardware, platforms, and services for smart home device management, interactive smart assistants, with application enablement capabilities. Their smart home platforms are device agnostic and provide a holistic view and control of all smart devices. The smart home system provides either develop their own cloud-based platform or they do technology partnerships with other platform providers to support their wide range of smart home solutions. As the IoT technology moves towards wide integration, the cloud-based interoperability for smart home devices would proliferate to provide huge opportunities in smart home cloud platform market.

Smart Home Cloud Platform Market- Segmentation

By Type, the smart home cloud platform market is segmented into-

Smart Home Device Platform

Smart Home System Platform

By Services, the smart home cloud platform market is segmented into-

API Integration Services

Remote Firmware Upgradation

Diagnostics Services

Risk Assessment Services

