Artificial Trans Fat Market To Grow Substantially By 2028 On The Back Of Increasing Use Of Personal Care Products And Packaged Foods

Research Nester released a report titled “Artificial Trans Fat Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global artificial trans fat market in terms of market segmentation by form, application, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Artificial trans fat are the man-made fats formed when unsaturated vegetable oils are partially hydrogenated and then become more solid and more stable. Owing to increasing demand for cosmetic and skin care products as well as utilization of artificial trans fat in processed packaged food in enhancing the shelf-life of edible food products, the artificial trans fat market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by application into cosmetics, food processing, and others. On the basis of application, the segment for cosmetics is anticipated to hold the leading share in the artificial trans fat market. This can be attributed existence of large number of market players involved in the production of cosmetic grade products.

Based on the regional analysis, the artificial trans fat market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Europe is predicted to hold the largest share on account of the rising demand for cosmetic and personal care products, as well as for the presence of leading market players in the region.

Growing Cosmetic Industry and Biodiesel Production to Boost the Market Growth

The European cosmetics market was valued at 78.6 billion Euros at retail sales price in 2018 and there are at least 77 scientific innovation facilities in Europe that carry out research in relation to cosmetics and personal care, as per the data released by Cosmetics Europe, The Personal Care Association.

There has been a robust growth in demand for cosmetics and personal care products. This has resulted in huge demand for artificial trans fat on account of its stable nature and ability to thicken any liquid and this are the properties that are specifically required in cosmetic products. Moreover, they are commonly used in body care products and helps in skin treatment. Additionally, increased use of artificial trans fats in production of biodiesel as well as in food packaged products to have longer shelf life is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period.

However, adverse health hazards and restrictions by regulatory authorities on consumption of artificial trans fats is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global artificial trans fat market which includes company profiling of AAK AB (XSTO:AAK), Symrise AG (XETRA:SY1), Res Pharma SRL, Hallstar, Evonik Industries (XETRA:EVK), Cargill, Incorporated and The Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd. (TSE:2602). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global artificial trans fat market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

