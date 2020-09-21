Global Drill Bits Market Size, Analysis By Segmentation And Geography Overview | Fortune Business Insights

The global drill bits market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Drill Bits Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drill Type (Fixed Cutter, Roller Cone), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and By Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other drill bits market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the most reputed companies operating in the drill bits market. They are as follows:

Schlumberger

National Oilwell Varco

Bit Brokers International

Baker Hughes

OTS International

Halliburton

Ulterra

Century Products

Varel International

Drilformance

Atlas Copco

Nile Petroleum Industrial Company

Rubicon Oilfield International

Bellwether Resource International

“Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge Through Novel Product Launches”

The market consists of numerous small, medium, and large enterprises. These enterprises are striving persistently to gain the maximum drill bits market share through new product launches. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2019 : Smith Bits, a Schlumberger company, announced the launch of its armor cladding alloy for increasing bit durability for longer runs, enhancing rate of penetration (ROP), and improve erosion resistance and bit body design flexibility of drill bits. It is made of a tungsten carbide material. Its cladding upsurges strength by 40% and resistance by 400% as compared to the traditional matrix polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) bits. It will help the company in improving its consumers’ overall drilling performance by offering a novel technology. It will also enable Smith Bits to implement a new material into its fit-for-basin, customized bits.

December 2018: ReedHycalog, a provider of coring, borehole enlargement services, and drill bits created its new Tektonic drill bits along with the Permian Series cutters. Its main aim is to address the challenge of difficult drilling conditions in the Permian basin and spur improvements in ROP. They are specially designed to instigate rock failure smoothly to gain high ROP. Durability was the most vital design factors for the cutters. The new model utilizes increased sintering pressures and integrates refined diamond feeds to prevent both abrasion and damage while maintaining thermal stability.

Regional Analysis for Drill Bits Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Drill Bits Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Drill Bits Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Drill Bits Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

