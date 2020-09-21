Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market 2020 Trend By Products And End Users, Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global inspection robotics in oil & gas industry market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (AUVs, RUVs, Others), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Deployment (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other inspection robotics in oil & gas industry market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of major players operating in the global inspection robotics in the oil and gas industry market include:

Alstom Inspection Robots

Inuktun Services Ltd.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

Flyability S.A.

AeroVironment Inc.

Honeybee Robotics

ECA Group

ABB Ltd.

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

FMC Technologies Inc.

ING Robotic Aviation

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

IKM Subsea AS

Hydrovision Ltd.

Innovations in inspection robotics in the oil and gas industry market include:

June 2019 – In order to achieve an enhancement in the field of inspection technology, Subsea announced an investment of 17.3 million euros for developing underwater robotics technology.

June 2019 – A Boston-based company for robotics called Square Robots supplied autonomous robot to Phillips 66. This is a type of refiner with new technology for proper inspection of the refinery, thus saving both money and time.

“Rise in Operational Productivity to Boost Market”

The rise in exploration and drilling activities are considered major factors driving the global inspection robotics in oil and gas industry market growth. Inspection Robotic in oil and gas industries are used for performing maintenance and inspection tasks on industrial resources by improving well-being, reducing human intervention, and increasing operational productivity. This factor is anticipated to promote the global inspection robotics in oil and gas industry market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, the blooming of the oil and gas industry has created major environmental concerns and this may restrict the inspection robotics in oil and gas industry market growth in the coming years. In addition to that, the high cost of stockpiling tank, oil and gas stage inspection, and pipelines may also cause hindrance to the overall market growth in the coming years.

The rise in investments for creation, investigation, and drilling exercises are likely to bode well for the market as well. Furthermore, the rise in the number of upstream undertakings on a global basis will also help the market attract high revenue in the years to follow.

Regional Analysis for Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

