Global Tire Derived Fuel Market Size, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global tire derived fuel market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Tire Derived Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Tire Source (Light Motor Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Motorcycles, Aircrafts, Bicycles), By Type (Cement Industry, Power Plants, Pulp & paper mills, Utility Boilers), By Application and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other tire derived fuel market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of leading companies in tire-derived fuel market:

Ragn-Sells Group

Liberty Tire Recycling

ResourceCo Pty

Lakin Tire West Inc.

L&S Tire Company

Probio Energy International

Renelux Cyprus Ltd.

Globarket Tire Recycling LLC

ETR Group

Emanuel Tire LLC

“Tire Derived Fuel(TDF) to Emerge as a Significant Resource of Energy for Industries”

The depletion of fossil fuel has become a serious concern for every industry worldwide. This has fueled the demand for energy derived from alternative resources. Tire-derived fuel acts as an alternative for fossil fuel and is obtained from scrap tires which are then converted into shredded chips to work as fuel in cement kilns, paper pulp industry, and power generation and utility boiler. Tire-derived fuel can be used effectively by cement plants as it is available at a competitive cost lower than that of fossil fuels. Tire-derived fuel possesses greater thermal power than any form of coal, alongside containing 15% iron content in the form of tire wire.

Regional Analysis for Tire Derived Fuel Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Tire Derived Fuel Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Tire Derived Fuel Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Tire Derived Fuel Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

