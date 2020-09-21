Glass Fibre Pipes Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

The global Glass Fibre Pipes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Fibre Pipes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Glass Fibre Pipes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Fibre Pipes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Fibre Pipes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.

Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

Future Pipe Industries

Graphite India Limited

HOBAS

Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.

Enduro Composites, Inc.

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

ZCL Composites Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Glass Reinforced Epoxy Pipes

Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipes

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Environment

Agriculture Industry

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Glass Fibre Pipes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Fibre Pipes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

