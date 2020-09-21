Glass Fibre Pipes Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019– 2025

The global Glass Fibre Pipes market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Glass Fibre Pipes market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Glass Fibre Pipes market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Glass Fibre Pipes market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Glass Fibre Pipes market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
Balaji Fiber Reinforced Pvt. Ltd.
Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.
Future Pipe Industries
Graphite India Limited
HOBAS
Hengrun Group Co., Ltd.
Enduro Composites, Inc.
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco
Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.
ZCL Composites Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Glass Reinforced Epoxy Pipes
Glass Reinforced Plastic Pipes
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Environment
Agriculture Industry
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Glass Fibre Pipes market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Glass Fibre Pipes market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
