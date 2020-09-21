Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2021

The global Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Polyalumnium Chloride (PAC) market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Holland Company

GEO

Pacific

Taki

Ixom Watercare

Central Glass Co. Ltd

CCM

Aditya Birla

China Tianze

Tenor Chemical

Social Welfare

Zhongke

Liyuan

Mingyuan

Golden Age Net

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

PAC Liquid

PAC Powder

Segment by Application

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Paper Making

