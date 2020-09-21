Global Bulk Bag Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd

LC Packaging International BV

Bulk Lift International

Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

Yixing Wellknit Container-bag Co. Ltd.

Greif Inc.

Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Mini Bulk Bags

Langston Companies Inc.

Bang Polypack

Jumbo Bag Ltd.

Taihua Group

AmeriGlobe L.L.C

Emmbi Industries Ltd

Halsted Corporation

BAG Corp

Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co. Ltd.

Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Top Countries Data Covered in Bulk Bag Market Report are United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Others

A flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flowable products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic. FIBCs are most often made of thick woven polyethylene or polypropylene, either coated or uncoated, and normally measure around 110 cm or 45–48 inches in diameter and varies in height from 100 cm up to 200 cm (39 to 79 inches). Its capacity is normally around 1000 kg or 2000 lbs, but the larger units can store even more

A flexible intermediate bulk container (FIBC) is an industrial container made of flexible fabric that is designed for storing and transporting dry, flowable products, such as sand, fertilizer, and granules of plastic. FIBCs are most often made of thick woven polyethylene or polypropylene, either coated or uncoated, and normally measure around 110 cm or 45–48 inches in diameter and varies in height from 100 cm up to 200 cm (39 to 79 inches). Its capacity is normally around 1000 kg or 2000 lbs, but the larger units can store even more

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa

On the basis of types, the Bulk Bag market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Paper-based

Woven-based

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Food

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Mining