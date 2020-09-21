Liquid Biofuels Market Size, Analysis By Segmentation And Geography Overview | Fortune Business Insights™

The global liquid biofuels market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Liquid Biofuels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Ethanol and Biodiesel), By Feedstock (Sugar Crops, Starch Crops, Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others), By Process (Fermentation, Transesterification, and Others), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, and Heat), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other liquid biofuels market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Liquid Biofuels market Report:

Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC (U.S.)

Gevo, Inc. (U.S.)

Eniven Group (Slovakia)

Emami Agrotech Limited (India)

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

ADM (U.S.)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (U.S.)

BIO OILS ENERGY (Spain)

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Algenol (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Renewable Biofuels Inc. (U.S.)

POET (U.S.)

Falling Ethanol Prices amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Retard Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 contagion has threatened to cause long-term damage on many industries. One of them is the transport industry, which is experiencing sharp decline in demand. The trickle-down effect is being witnessed in an even steeper fall in biofuel prices, especially ethanol prices. According to a study conducted by Purdue University, the average monthly price of ethanol fell from $1.32/gallon in December 2019 to $0.82/gallon in March 2020 due to rapid decline in demand for transport services. Reduced profit margins of ethanol producers have slowed down production of ethanol, which is expected to further cripple the Liquid Biofuels market growth during 2020. In Canada, the national government is attempting to ease implementation of low-carbon fuels as the country’s oil sector has taken a severe blow due to the pandemic. Growing turmoil in the hydrocarbon industry as a result of the coronavirus will, therefore, stem the uptake of Liquid Biofuels market in the current year.

Regional Analysis for Liquid Biofuels Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Liquid Biofuels Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Liquid Biofuels Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Liquid Biofuels Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

