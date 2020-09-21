Digital Vault Market Size, Share 2020 Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Global Digital Vault Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Digital Vault Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Digital Vault Market Share in global regions.

The digital vault market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of 12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Digital vaulting enables the organizations and firms to send copies of the important data off-site in order to protect it from theft, hardware failure and other threats.

– The adoption of digital vault by Montana Historical Society (MHS), is one such instance, that provides MHS a platform that organizes and provides context for photographs, maps, letters, newspapers, articles and other types of resources.

– The growing number of IoT connections has resulted in the generation of an enormous amount of multiple formats of data which needs to be stored safely and securely to keep it away from threats and thefts.

– HIPAA Journal stated that the one of the largest data breach occurred at AccuDoc Solutions which affected 2.65 million individuals. The incident was later regarded as a hacking/IT incident. Such incidents stresses the need of digital vaults to safegaurd the businesses and drives the demand.

– Various government initiatives with the objective of digitally empowering the citizens, minimizing the handling of physical documents, authentic documentation to minimize fraud and forgery, reducing government administrative overheads and anytime anywhere access of data are other factors being fundamental in driving the digital vault market.

– Johnson Controls International PLC

– CyberArk Software Ltd.

– Accruit, LLC

– TokenEx

– Oracle Corporation

– Keeper Security

– Multicert

– Hitachi Limited

Global Digital Vault Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Data Privacy and Secured File Sharing Concerns

4.4.2 Handling of Data Generated through Connected Devices

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Use of Physical Vault

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Solutions

5.2.2 Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

