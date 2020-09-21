Connected Agriculture Market Share, Size 2020 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Global Connected Agriculture Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Connected Agriculture Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Connected Agriculture Market Share in global regions.

Connected Agriculture Market Report Is In Information & Communications Technologyfield

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Get Sample PDF of report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/13517582

Connected Agriculture Description :-

Connected Agriculture Market Overview

The global connected agriculture market has been valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.08 % over the forecast period 2019 – 2024 to reach a market value of USD 5.97 billion by 2024. According to United States Department of Agriculture, the average farm size in 2017 was 13517582 acres which just takes time to monitor and check on. Also, the world needs to increase food production by almost 50% by 2050 to feed a population of nine billion, as per Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States. Thus demand for connected agriculture is bound to grow in coming years.

– There are a number of applications of drone technology convergence with advanced image data analytics that can be utilized in the agriculture industry. Drones fitted with infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral sensors can analyse crop health and soil conditions precisely and accurately. Drones such as the DJI Agras MG-1 (DJI, 2017) are designed for precision variable rate application of liquid pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides.

– Demand for smart water practices is also a major factor dominating the market. Agriculture accounts for, on average, 70% of all water withdrawals globally, and an even higher share of “consumptive water use” due to the evapotranspiration requirements of crops. More productive and resilient agriculture requires a major shift in the way water, soil, nutrients and other agricultural resources are managed.

– However, there is a steep learning curve for farmers, especially in countries where literacy level is low. This is because connected agriculture involves setting up of IoT architecture and sensor networks. Getting farmers thoroughly acquainted with the concept of smart farming, and the tools/devices involved in it, is of the utmost importance.

The report is a detailed assessment of the Global Connected Agriculture Market, which enables market drivers, recent technologies, product Specification, Product cost structure, Manufacturing process, etc. while the production gets separated by the Applications, Technology and regions.

Get Sample Copy Of Connected Agriculture Market Report 2019- 2024

Company Coverage of Connected Agriculture market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– SAP SE

– Trimble Navigation Ltd.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Vodafone Group PLC

– Accenture PLC

– SWIIM System

– Orange Business Services

– Link Labs LLC

The Connected Agriculture Market report separates the production by regions, applications and technology. Since the analysis of the report also covers the upstream raw materials, downstream client survey, Industry development trend, equipment, proposals and Marketing channels.

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13517582

Main points include in This Market Research Report contains additional information of following points are as follows:

Connected Agriculture Market growth

Connected Agriculture Market Trends

Connected Agriculture Market Forecast

Connected Agriculture Market Size

Connected Agriculture Market Share

Cost Analysis

Reasons for Buying this Connected Agriculture Market Report: –

Connected Agricultureindustry report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of seven-year forecast report.

This report gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

Global Connected Agriculture Market Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

Middle East and Africa.

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/13517582

In the end, the Connected Agriculture Market report includes investment come analysis, and development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing international Connected Agriculture industry segments are coated throughout this report. This report additionally presents product specification, producing method, and products cost structure. Production is separated by regions, technology and applications.

In conclusion, it is a deep research report on Global Connected Agriculture industry. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Points Of Connected Agriculture Market Covered In Table Of Content are as follows

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of BYOD (Bring Your Own Drone) in Connected Agriculture

4.3.2 Upsurge in Demand for Smart Water Management Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Steep Learning Curve Regarding Connected Agriculture

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Network Management

5.1.1.2 Agriculture Asset Management

5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Smart Logistics

5.2.2 Smart Irrigation

5.2.3 Farming Planning and Management

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Vodafone Group PLC

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 SWIIM System

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 Link Labs LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13517582

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORTS:

Front Loaders Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue,Trends, Organizations Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2025

Submerged Arc Furnaces Market Size, Share from 2020 to 2025 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application| Says Market Reports World

Chromatography Reagents Market Size, Share 2020 Analysis, Latest Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications, Says Market Reports World

IV Port Market Share, Size 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Size, Trends, Challenges with Forecast to 2024| Says Market Reports World

Liquid Colorant Market 2020 from 2024: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Amorphous Fluoropolymer Market Size, Share 2020 Report includes Market potential Growth with market share analysis Manufacturing Process, Machinery, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024| Says Market Reports World

Driving Metal Chain Market Share, Size from 2020 to 2025: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure And Development Opportunities| Says Market Reports World